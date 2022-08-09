Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,784. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

