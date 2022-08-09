Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. 113,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,194. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.29.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

