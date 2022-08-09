Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.