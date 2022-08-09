Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 34,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.