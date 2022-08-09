Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

