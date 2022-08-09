Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $264,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

