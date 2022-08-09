Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 155,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.