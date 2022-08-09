Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Position Lowered by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lessened its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Taseko Mines makes up about 4.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Taseko Mines worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 248.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 215,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $4,832,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 15,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taseko Mines Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

