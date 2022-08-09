Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGB. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,474. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $289.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

