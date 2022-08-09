TD Securities Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

