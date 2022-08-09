Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $164,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 171,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

