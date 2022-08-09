TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.1 %

TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in TEGNA by 60.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $650,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

