TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
TEGNA Stock Down 0.1 %
TGNA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81.
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
