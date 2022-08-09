TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 1,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after buying an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.