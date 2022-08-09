Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10.

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

