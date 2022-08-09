Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GIM opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,630 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $204,332.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,506,556.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $204,332.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,721,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,506,556.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,457,717 shares of company stock worth $15,901,639 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

