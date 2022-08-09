Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE GIM opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 47,630 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $204,332.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,506,556.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $204,332.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,721,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,506,556.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,457,717 shares of company stock worth $15,901,639 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
