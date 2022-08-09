Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,111 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,254. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

