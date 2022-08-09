Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,111 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,254. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
