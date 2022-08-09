Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. The company had a trading volume of 180,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

