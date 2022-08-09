Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

