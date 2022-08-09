Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.88. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

