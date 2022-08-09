Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,497 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 124,209 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYLB stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 56,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,307. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

