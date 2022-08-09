Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,156 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 231,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

