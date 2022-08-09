Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 118,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,677,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

