Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Up 1.9 %

TNC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.