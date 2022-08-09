Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.