TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 6.1% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 18,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,357,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $498.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.