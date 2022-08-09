Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,031. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.