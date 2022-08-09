The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.34. The company had a trading volume of 107,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

