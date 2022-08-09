The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

