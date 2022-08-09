The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.17% of Chemours worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

