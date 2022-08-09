The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

