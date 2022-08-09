The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.55. 7,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.