The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 82,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.