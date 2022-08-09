The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.85.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

