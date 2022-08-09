The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Brookmont Capital Management’s Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 29.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.