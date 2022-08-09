The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.