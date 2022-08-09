The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $484.72 million, a P/E ratio of 202.38 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

