The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $466,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.83. 33,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $347.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

