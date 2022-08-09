The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

LON SAIN opened at GBX 499 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.79. Scottish American Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 437.87 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($6.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £879.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.11.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Scottish American Investment

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 3,500 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £16,520 ($19,961.33).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

