The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 5.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $78,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

