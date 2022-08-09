The Transfer Token Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 79.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 76.7% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $93.82 million and approximately $320,318.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000152 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.