Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $215,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

TMO stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

