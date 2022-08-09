TheStreet Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -519.67, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

