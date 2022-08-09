Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Price Performance
Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
