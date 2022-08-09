Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

