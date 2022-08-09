Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 44,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $349,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at $415,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.