TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on August 26th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.95. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$141.82.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
