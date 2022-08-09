TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on August 26th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:X opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.95. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$141.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.78.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

