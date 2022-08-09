Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
