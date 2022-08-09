Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price for the company.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

