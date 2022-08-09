TOP Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, TOP has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $59,093.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,065.47 or 0.99936346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00064137 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

