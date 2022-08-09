Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 2,590,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,125. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.