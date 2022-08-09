Toronto Dominion Bank Has $114.98 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 370,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $114,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 923,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

