Toronto Dominion Bank Has $120.94 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $120,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.86. 49,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

